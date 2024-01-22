Pacheco rushed the ball 15 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bills. He added one catch on one target for 14 yards.

The Chiefs ran only 47 offensive plays, limiting volume for all of their skill-position players. However, Pacheco delivered in key situations, as 82 of 111 yards from scrimmage came in the second half. He punched in a four-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter for what turned out to be the game-winning score, and he had a pair of tough runs on the final possession of the game to record a first down -- allowing Kansas City to run out the clock. Pacheco has been a reliable workhorse in the offense this postseason, handling 39 carries while gaining 186 yards with two trips to the end zone across two games.