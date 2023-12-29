Pacheco (concussion/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Pacheco made an early exit from Monday's loss to the Raiders to get a concussion check, and he eventually was ruled out after the head injury was confirmed. He then didn't practice until Friday, when he went down as a limited participant. Coach Andy Reid told Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com on Friday that Pacheco is in the last stages of the concussion protocol and feels OK. Still, Pacheco will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play this weekend, something that'll be confirmed, one way or another, when the Chiefs post their inactives about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Kansas City's backfield is in flux with Jerick McKinnon (groin) on IR and Clyde Edwards-Helaire missing the final two sessions of Week 17 prep due to an illness, but Pacheco presumably would lead the group if he's able to suit up Sunday.