Pacheco (rest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.

Pachecho was listed as limited on all three of the Chiefs' Week 18 injury reports with rest, while fellow RB Kareem Hunt didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an illness before returning to a full session Friday. Having said that, Pacheco is entering the weekend with a designation, and Hunt is not. Kansas City is out of playoff contention, so the team may opt to rest Pacheco, but such a decision doesn't need to be made until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Pacheco is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, Hunt, Brashard Smith and Dameon Pierce would be lined up to handle the backfield.