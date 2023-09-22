Pacheco (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco turned in limited practices Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice, so his availability could come down to a true game-time decision. Even if he plays, Kansas City may choose to take a cautious approach with its top running back so as to not exacerbate the injury. If Pacheco gets his usual workload, though, he could be in store for a productive afternoon against an 0-2 Bears team that's giving up 32.5 PPG. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon could see more usage if Pacheco sits.