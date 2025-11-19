Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Returning to practice
By RotoWire Staff
Pacheco (knee) is slated to practice Wednesday,Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Pacheco last saw game action in Week 8, but the running back's looming return to practice has him trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Colts approaches. The Chiefs' upcoming practice report will clarify Pacheco's official participation level Wednesday after having missed six consecutive sessions dating back to Week 9.