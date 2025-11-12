Pacheco (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It's not the greatest sign that Pacheco -- who was inactive in Week 9 -- will miss the Chiefs' first practice coming off a bye, but the running back will have two more chances to return to work before injury designations are posted for Sunday's game against the Broncos. In his absence from the Chiefs' 28-21 loss to the Bills on Nov. 2, Kareem Hunt paced Kansas City's backfield with 11 carries for 49 yards and a TD, adding one catch for six yards, with Brashard Smith (three carries) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (two carries) mixing in.