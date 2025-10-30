Pacheco (knee) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With consecutive 'DNPs' Wednesday and Thursday, Pacheco is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, and it's possible that he'll be ruled out as soon as Friday. If Pacheco is unavailable this weekend, Kareem Hunt would be in line for more carries in Week 9, per ESPN.com, with Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell backing him up.