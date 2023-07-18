Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that the Chiefs will soon decide whether Pacheco (hand) is starting training camp on an injured list, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

They might place Pacheco on the PUP list, which doesn't mean much until the regular season other than confirming he's not ready to practice. The second-year pro had multiple surgeries this offseason after playing through a broken hand and torn labrum in the Super Bowl win over Philadelphia in February. The Chiefs didn't add much to their backfield this spring -- undrafted rookie Deneric Prince is the only new face -- and seemingly expect Pacheco to be ready for Week 1 even if he misses the start of training camp.