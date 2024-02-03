McKinnon (sports hernia/pelvis) was designated to return from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McKinnon appeared to be unlikely to play at any point during Kansas City's playoff run after he was placed on IR on Dec. 24 before undergoing sports hernia surgery and another procedure to repair a fractured pelvis, but he's seemingly made quicker progress than anticipated. The veteran running back was helped by the fact that the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl, and if McKinnon can resume practicing during the upcoming week without any discomfort, he could have an outside chance at being available for the Feb. 11 matchup with the 49ers. Even if McKinnon demonstrates enough progress and is added back to the 53-man roster ahead of the Super Bowl, he would likely be in store for little more than a light backup role behind Isiah Pacheco, who has handled a three-down workload thus far in the postseason. Rather than Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be more at risk of losing snaps if McKinnon is activated for the Super Bowl.