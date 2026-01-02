default-cbs-image
Tillery (personal) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Tillery was a fresh addition to Friday's injury report and did not participate in practice due to a personal issue he was attending to. It is unclear whether or not this issue will be resolved in time for Sunday's contest. If the 29-year-old's circumstances prevent him from suiting up, Mike Pennel and Zacch Pickens will likely see an increased number of rotational snaps at defensive tackle behind starters Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi.

