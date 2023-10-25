Ross, who was arrested Monday in Shawnee, Kan., has been charged with domestic battery and criminal property damage, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old wide receiver pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor charges during his arraignment hearing Tuesday. The Chiefs have noted that they are aware of Ross' arrest, but the team hasn't indicated whether his arrest will affect his availability to practice or play moving forward. Ross is due back in court Dec. 4. The second-year player out of Clemson has suited up for all seven of the Chiefs' games thus far, tallying three catches for 34 yards on six targets while playing single-digit snaps on offense in five of those contests.