Hunt (illness) did not practice Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Hunt will miss a second straight practice due to an ailment he's managing. Unless he's able to resume practicing in full Friday, it looks like the veteran running back will be assigned an injury designation for Sunday's season finale against the Raiders. Isiah Pacheco could get a chance to handle a workhorse backfield role in Week 18 if Hunt can't go.