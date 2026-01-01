Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Absent from practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt (illness) did not practice Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Hunt will miss a second straight practice due to an ailment he's managing. Unless he's able to resume practicing in full Friday, it looks like the veteran running back will be assigned an injury designation for Sunday's season finale against the Raiders. Isiah Pacheco could get a chance to handle a workhorse backfield role in Week 18 if Hunt can't go.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Dealing with illness•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Leads ground attack in loss•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Runs for two yards in loss•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Next to nothing on seven touches•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores KC's only TD Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Handles lead duties in Dallas•