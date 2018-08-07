Mahomes is expected to play the first quarter of Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid wants to split the workload evenly between his four quarterbacks, ensuring Mahomes gets plenty of reps heading into his first season atop the depth chart. The 2017 first-round pick struggled with interceptions during the first week of training camp, but he now seems to be finding his comfort zone, completing 24 of 25 pass attempts (with one drop) during Tuesday's practice.