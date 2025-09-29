Mahomes completed 25 of 37 passes for 270 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 37-20 win over Baltimore. He added four rushes for five yards.

Mahomes turned in a vintage effort, perhaps not coincidentally as the return of Xavier Worthy reinforced his wide receiver corps. Mahomes threw four touchdowns in a regular-season game for the first time since Week 10 of the 2023 season, delivering scores from four, eight, 11 and 15 yards away. He primarily attempted passes in the short areas of the field but still recorded six completions of at least 15 yards. This was Mahomes' first game with multiple touchdowns this season and also accounted for his highest yardage total. He could be in for much improved results as the campaign progresses -- particularly once Rashee Rice (suspension) is eligible to return in Week 7.