Mahomes completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns while taking 10 carries for 32 yards and a fourth score in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Lions.

It was a masterful performance from Mahomes on the national stage as he methodically dismantled Detroit's defense to the tune of a 132.2 passer rating. The 29-year-old posted his second four-touchdown game over his last three starts, quickly putting his slow start to the campaign in the rearview mirror. His fourth rushing score this season also tied the regular-season high he set back in 2022. A red-hot Mahomes will set his sights on a division foe when the Chiefs host the Raiders next Sunday.