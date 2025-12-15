Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Seeking second opinion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that Mahomes (ACL) is traveling to Dallas to receive a second opinion on the surgery required to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.
Mahomes remains out for the rest of the season due to the injury he sustained Week 15 versus the Chargers, but it appears that the exact surgery required to repair his left ACL, and therefore potentially also his recovery timetable, have yet to be determined. Expect clarity on Mahomes' upcoming procedure, as well as a timetable for him to undergo surgery, before long. In any case, Gardner Minshew is positioned to finish the 2025 campaign under center for Kansas City, beginning with Sunday's road matchup against the Titans.
