Mahomes underwent surgery to repair his torn left ACL on Monday.

Mahomes underwent surgery in Dallas, where he was seeking a second opinion on his knee injury. It appears that he avoided damage to additional ligaments, a relative positive for an otherwise serious injury. The Chiefs noted that Mahomes' rehab will begin immediately, but a timeline for his return to the field has not been announced. Gardner Minshew will serve as the Chiefs' starter for the rest of the 2025 season.