Mahomes completed 29 of 46 passes for 352 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Colts. He added 30 rushing yards on four carries and threw a two-point conversion.

The yardage total was a season high as Mahomes led a fourth-quarter comeback from a 20-9 deficit, but Kareem Hunt had Kansas City's only TD while Harrison Butker booted five field goals. Mahomes has a concerning 1:3 TD:INT over the last three games, but Sunday's win could be the spark the team needed to turn things around. He'll likely need to be more productive in Week 13 for a Thanksgiving tilt against the Cowboys.