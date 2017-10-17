Play

Terrell (concussion) logged his second straight full practice Tuesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Terrell sat out Sunday's loss to the Steelers after suffering a concussion in Week 5. However, he now appears clear of the team's concussion protocol, and should be set to return Thursday against the Raiders barring any setbacks.

