Chiefs' Steven Terrell: Full participant at practice
Terrell (concussion) logged his second straight full practice Tuesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Terrell sat out Sunday's loss to the Steelers after suffering a concussion in Week 5. However, he now appears clear of the team's concussion protocol, and should be set to return Thursday against the Raiders barring any setbacks.
