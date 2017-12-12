The Chiefs placed Terrell (undisclosed) on injrued reserve Monday.

It isn't clear what kind of injury Terrell is dealing with considering he was the player to intercept Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the final seconds of Sunday's victory over Oakland. Regardless, his season is now over. Leon McQuay was promoted from the practice squad to fill Terrell's place on the 53-man roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop