Terrell underwent surgery Monday to repair a tendon, which was the result of a dislocated finger , Pete Sweeney of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Terrell presumably suffered the injury in Sunday's victory over the Raiders. The team placed him on injured reserve Monday. He mainly provided depth in the secondary, so the defensive rotation is unlikely to be affected by his absence going forward.

