Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Dealing with concussion symptoms
Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that Kelce was bothered by concussion symptoms during Sunday's 42-34 win over the Texans, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. "Kelce has a concussion. He was cleared by the UNC (unaffiliated neurological consultants), but then when he came in at halftime he complained about his memory," Reid said. "He remembered everything in the (injury) tent, but didn't have it once we got inside (the locker room), so we chose to hold him out."
Kelce took a hit to the head with about a minute remaining in the first half, and while he initially was cleared to re-enter the game, the Chiefs held him out for the entire second half. He had a shot to push for career-high marks in multiple receiving categories before the injury, finishing the first half with eight catches for 98 yards on 11 targets. Demetrius Harris will serve as the Chiefs' top tight end in Week 6 against Pittsburgh if Kelce doesn't pass through the NFL's concussion protocol before Sunday.
