Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Shakes off rust with two grabs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelce corralled two of three targets for 32 yards in Friday's preseason loss to Chicago.
A slimmer Kelce made his preseason debut Friday after sitting out the Chiefs' first two exhibitions. The 35-year-old decided to lace up for a 13th season after his team was unceremoniously bounced from the Super Bowl by the Eagles in 2024. Kelce's numbers have been steadily declining since his last 1,000-yard season back in 2022. That said, an over-the-hill Kelce still warrants fantasy consideration at a very shallow position.
