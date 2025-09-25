default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Worthy (shoulder) practiced fully again Thursday.

Worthy -- who suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the Chiefs' season opener -- has missed two straight games, but back-to-back full practices point to a return to action Sunday against the Ravens. Assuming that's the case, the main issue pertaining to Worthy's Week 4 fantasy viability is the possibility that he could be eased back into the lineup versus Baltimore.

More News