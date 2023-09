Wormley signed with the Panthers' practice squad Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Wormley has managed to work his way back from a torn ACL injury he suffered in Week 13 last season when playing for the Steelers. The 29-year-old could see some time on the active roster this season as a veteran backup for a Panthers' defensive front that lacks depth experience between Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray.