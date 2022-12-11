Wormley (ankle) will not return Sunday against the Ravens.
Wormley recorded three tackles before exiting. His absence will impact the team's depth on the defensive line, which will likely lead to increased opportunities for Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Wormley: Records sack in return•
-
Steelers' Chris Wormley: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Steelers' Chris Wormley: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Steelers' Chris Wormley: Full participant Thursday•
-
Steelers' Chris Wormley: Not playing Week 16•
-
Steelers' Chris Wormley: Picks up groin injury•