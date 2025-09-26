With Alec Pierce (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mitchell is expected to see increased playing time on offense.

Mitchell has played just 23 percent of the offensive snaps through three games as the Colts' WR4, but with Pierce sidelined, Mitchell figures to play a prominent role in two- and three-wide sets on the outside opposite Michael Pittman with Josh Downs manning the slot. Mitchell has been targeted eight times on his limited playing time this season, catching four passes for 41 scoreless yards. Mitchell has all the physical traits to be a difference-making wideout, and he'll get a chance to show it in a possible shootout against Los Angeles.