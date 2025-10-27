Mitchell failed to haul in his lone target while playing nine of the Colts' 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.

Since making a much-publicized mental error in Week 4 when he erased a would-be 76-yard receiving touchdown by dropping the ball prior to crossing the goal line in the third quarter of a loss to the Rams, Mitchell has seen his playing time get cut significantly. The return of Alec Pierce from a two-game absence was a contributing factor, but Mitchell has also been bypassed for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart at receiver by Ashton Dulin, who has out-snapped Mitchell in three of the past four weeks. With all of Indianapolis' key receivers back to full health, Mitchell doesn't appear likely to get another chance at logging extensive playing time anytime soon.