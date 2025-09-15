Colts' Adonai Mitchell: Two receptions in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell had two receptions for 20 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Mitchell played on just seven of the offense's 71 snaps as he has a limited role as the No. 4 receiver. He drew raves in training camp, so he could still shine if an injury in the receiving corps gives him more opportunity.
