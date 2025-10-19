default-cbs-image
The Colts signed Adbullah from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Tyler Goodson (groin) has been ruled out, leaving the Colts in need of running back depth behind Jonathan Taylor and DJ Giddens. Abdullah was active in Weeks 5 and 6, logging a total of three carries for 13 yards and a touchdown, and he'll now have a permanent spot on the roster.

