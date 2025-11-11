Abdullah caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 31-25 win over the Falcons.

Abdullah failed to record a single carry Sunday, as the veteran running back played just five of the Colts' 77 offensive snaps against the Falcons. The 32-year-old was was not needed much in the game as starter Jonathan Taylor ran all over the Falcons on his way to 244 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. With Taylor dominating the backfield for the Colts, Abdullah should not be trusted for fantasy purposes. He'll continue to operate as a depth option when Indianapolis comes out of their Week 11 bye to face off against the Chiefs in Week 12.