Colts' Anthony Gould: Past illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gould (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.
Although Indianapolis' original injury report had Gould listed as questionable due to an illness, he's moved past the issue in time to face Los Angeles on Sunday. The Oregon State product has tallied 181 kick-return yards through the Colts' first three games this season and is expected to remain the team's top return man in Week 4.
