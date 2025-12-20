default-cbs-image
Gould (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's matchup against the 49ers, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

The Oregon State product suffered a foot injury in the Week 14 loss to the Jaguars and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game. Gould is an important part of the Colts' special-teams unit, having recorded 647 kick-return and 131 punt-return yards across 11 contests this season. While he remains out in Week 16, Ameer Abdullah and Josh Downs will likely serve as Indianapolis' top kick and punt returners, respectively.

