Dulin (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Dulin practiced for the first time since suffering an ankle injury that kept him out the past two games. While the 29-year-old split time on offense and special teams in Week 1, he could see more reps in the former capacity Sunday as a depth piece with Alec Pierce (heel, IR) unavailable. However, Keenan Allen (groin), Josh Downs, and Laquon Treadwell should still see reps before the eighth-year pro, although a downgrade on the part of Allen would bump Dulin up another notch on the depth chart.