The Colts signed Grupe to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday.

Grupe was elevated to make his colts debut during the team's Week 14 loss to the Jaguars, in which he converted both of his field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt. With the team having cut Michael Badgley and Spencer Shrader (knee) out for the year, Grupe figures to operate as Indianapolis' kicker for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, assuming he's able to keep up his consistency. Next on deck for Grupe and the Colts is a road matchup against Seattle on Sunday.