McLaughlin reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
McLaughlin made his third appearance for the Colts on Sunday, missing a 51-yard field-goal attempt, while making both of his PATs and a 27-yard field goal. Since he's been elevated from the practice squad three times already, he'll need to be signed to the active roster if he's going to be the team's kicker Thursday against the Broncos.
