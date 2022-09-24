McLaughlin was elevated to the active roster Saturday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
McLaughlin was elevated for a second consecutive week. The veteran didn't attempt any kicks in what was a blowout Week 2 loss. There should be more opportunities this week against the Chiefs.
