McLaughlin converted all four of his field-goal attempts during the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Thursday.

McLaughlin was officially signed to the Colts' 53-man roster Tuesday after being elevated from the practice squad for the last three games. The 26-year-old saw plenty of work during Thursday's matchup, including two field goals from 50-plus yards. McLaughlin has converted seven of eight field-goal attempts while making all four of his extra-point tries over his four games with Indianapolis.