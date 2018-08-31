Colts' Christine Michael: No concussion symptoms
Michael (concussion) was cleared to return to Thursday's preseason contest at Cincinnati, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Initially ruled out with a concussion, Michael was in fact under evaluation for a head injury and didn't exhibit any symptoms. His night may be over, though, if the Colts' medical staff opts for caution. During the lengthy absence of Marlon Mack (hamstring), Michael was impressing in both practices and games, seemingly locking down a 53-man roster spot in the process. Roster cuts on Saturday ultimately will determine if Michael has found a home.
More News
-
Colts' Christine Michael: Suffers concussion•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: Gets time with first-team offense•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: Gets seven carries Monday•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: More prominent role than expected•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: Re-signs with Indy•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: Placed on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...