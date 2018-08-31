Michael (concussion) was cleared to return to Thursday's preseason contest at Cincinnati, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Initially ruled out with a concussion, Michael was in fact under evaluation for a head injury and didn't exhibit any symptoms. His night may be over, though, if the Colts' medical staff opts for caution. During the lengthy absence of Marlon Mack (hamstring), Michael was impressing in both practices and games, seemingly locking down a 53-man roster spot in the process. Roster cuts on Saturday ultimately will determine if Michael has found a home.