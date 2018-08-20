Hamilton was signed by the Colts on Monday, the team's official site reports.

Hamilton, who dressed for three regular season games with the Texans in 2017, hit the free agent market in June after being released by the Cardinals. The 27-year-old figures to provide depth at wide receiver for the Colts throughout the remainder of the preseason while the unit deals with a handful of injuries, including a torn ACL for sixth-round pick Deon Cain.