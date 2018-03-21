Cobi Hamilton: Let go by Houston
Hamilton was released by the Texans on Wednesday.
Hamilton appeared in three games for Houston last season and registered a single catch over that span. While Houston might not be the final destination, Hamilton's size at 6-foot-2 and relative youth at 27 years old could make him worth a second look for some other teams.
