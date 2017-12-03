Texans' Cobi Hamilton: Inactive for Week 13
Hamilton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Hamilton has yet to see the field in either of the Texans' games since being promoted from the practice squad Nov. 20.
