Jones was diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Jones underwent an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's loss to the Jaguars with an Achilles injury, and it was confirmed that he is dealing with a setback that will bring an end to his season. A timeline for his recovery was not provided, but his absence will almost certainly be measured in months. Riley Leonard replaced Jones in Sunday's contest, and both Anthony Richardson (orbital) and Brett Rypien are also on the roster, though the former is on injured reserve and the latter resides on the practice squad.