Jones is feared to have suffered a torn right Achilles which would require surgery, but confirmation will come Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Jones suffered a non-contact lower-leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 36-19 loss to Jacksonville, and he is now likely slated to miss the remainder of the season as a result. The quarterback was in the midst of a resurgent campaign with Indianapolis, but it is unfortunately headed towards a premature end. Riley Leonard replaced Jones at quarterback in Week 14, but Anthony Richardson (orbital) could be in the picture as well to start for the Colts down the road this year.