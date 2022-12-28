Buckner recorded three five tackles (two solo) 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

Buckner's sack total is now up to eight on the season. He did his damage across 48 defensive snaps (71 percent). He has now recorded 2.5 sacks over the previous two weeks and will look to carry that momentum into the team's Week 16 matchup against the Giants.