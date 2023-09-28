Buckner (groin) did not practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Buckner has now missed consecutive practices after logging a DNP on Wednesday as well. It's still not clear the severity of the injury and if the team is just being cautious with their star lineman, or if he's in true danger of being unable to play Sunday against the Rams. His practice status for Friday will likely help bring some clarity on the matter.
