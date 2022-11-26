Buckner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on the Colts' injury report Friday.
Buckner logged his second straight DNP due to a rib injury to open Week 12. The defensive tackle logged five tackles while playing his usual share of the Colts' defensive snaps against Philadelphia in Week 11, so it's unclear when this injury first arose. Buckner will now have one more practice to improve his activity, or else he'll likely miss his first game of the season Monday versus Pittsburgh.
