Buckner (ribs/illness) is active for Monday night's contest against Pittsburgh.
Buckner missed the Colts' first two practices of the week due to a rib injury and an illness, but he returned to log a full session Saturday and will suit up Monday. His presence will be a boost to Indianapolis' pass rush, as he ranks second on the team with 5.5 sacks to go along with 48 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass defenses on the season.
