Taylor will be joined in the backfield in Sunday's game against the Giants by Anthony Richardson, who was named the Colts' new starting quarterback after Daniel Jones was cut Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Taylor is slated to take his first extended snaps alongside Richardson since the 2024 season, when the two started together 10 times. The threat that Richardson presented to defenses as a runner seemed to aid Taylor's own effectiveness, as the running back averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns over that 10-game stretch. Now two years later, the Colts have a much less formidable offensive line in place and few established pass-catching weapons that defenses need to hone in on, so Taylor will likely be hard-pressed to match the lofty production he previously achieved with Richardson under center. Additionally, the 3-8 Colts may be cognizant of not overworking Taylor amid a losing season, though the loss of top backup Seth McGowan (hamstring) for at least Week 12 may result in Taylor seeing a slight uptick in opportunities after he played fewer than 70 percent of snaps in each of the last five games and averaged 16.6 touches in those contests.