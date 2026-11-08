Taylor rushed 13 times for 46 yards and brought in all five targets for 18 yards in the Colts' 27-23 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Taylor suited up for what might have been his final game in a Colts uniform with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, and the star running back had a positively ordinary day. Taylor couldn't fully exploit a vulnerable Cowboys defense, and the fumble they forced from him early in the fourth quarter at Dallas' 20-yard line cost Indianapolis what seemed like a sure scoring opportunity. Taylor has seen reduced usage in the last two games as rumors have swirled about a potential trade, and James Boyd of The Athletic reports that Taylor answered "I don't know. I know as much as you" when asked about whether Sunday had marked his last game as a Colt. Taylor declined to confirm whether he'd requested a trade, and the next 48 hours will bring clarity on whether he'll still be helming the team's ground attack in Week 10 against the Dolphins.